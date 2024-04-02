Perfect Packers Target Medically Cleared Ahead of Draft
Potential first-round pick Cooper DeJean will be able to work out for teams on Apr. 8 after being medically cleared.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to make their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in a few weeks at No. 25 overall. After a tremendous end to the 2023 regular season and a playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys, the future is bright for the Packers heading into this coming season.
However, the Packers still have some spots on their roster to address before taking that next step and being a contender in the NFC. One of those spots is cornerback, which was an issue for Green Bay as Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes dealt with injuries.
The Packers have their starting nickel cornerback in Keisean Nixon locked in for three seasons, but they could use some more help at corner and safety. Therefore, Green Bay could take Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, who is one of the more talented defensive backs in the draft as he can play on the boundary, in the slot, and as a box safety.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that DeJean sent a letter to all NFL clubs last week informing them that he’s been cleared for football activities after suffering a broken fibula in November.
Schefter adds that the former Hawkeyes cornerback will hold an individual workout at Iowa on Apr. 8, where he’ll do all on-field testing and position without restriction. Last season with the Hawkeyes, DeJean produced 41 total tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions, and two tackles for loss in 10 games.
