Failed Former Packer Finds New Home in NFC North
The first week of the 2024 NFL season wasn't the best for the Green Bay Packers. In Week 1, the Packers lost 34-29 to the Philadelphia Eagles but also had Jordan Love go down with a knee injury.
But what made things worse is that every other team in the NFC North came out victorious. There's no reason to panic though as there are 17 weeks left in the regular season.
After one week of games, teams are making additions to the roster, and a former Packer decided to join the Detroit Lions.
NFL News: Greg Joseph Is Signing with the Detroit Lions
Kicker Greg Joseph is signing with the Lions practice squad according to his agent Brett Tessler of Tessler Sports.
Back in March, Joseph signed with the Packers. He was competing with Anders Carlson during the summer to see who would be the starting kicker but both players were released in August.
Green Bay eventually claimed Brayden Narveson on Aug. 29 and he's now the starting kicker.
As for Joseph, he went 3-of-4 with the Packers during the preseason but they didn't feel comfortable handing over the starting job to him. In his career, the 30-year-old has gone 100-of-121 (82.6%) on field goal attempts and 146-of-162 (90.1%) on extra-point attempts.
The signing of Joseph by Detroit is a bit surprising since they signed kicker Jake Bates back in June. In his debut, Bates went 2-of-2 on both field goal and extra point attempts.
Regardless, Joseph is now with the Lions and is on his third NFC North team. He played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2021-2023 and had a short stint in Green Bay this summer.
