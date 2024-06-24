Ex-Packers Standout Seems on the Verge of Retiring
The Green Bay Packers have a new young nucleus in Titletown. They are led by quarterback Jordan Love who emerged into stardom last year after he took over for Aaron Rodgers.
Now rolling into the 2024 campaign, all eyes will be on them which isn't new to this organization. The Packers have been consistent playoff contenders, especially when Aaron Rodgers was under center.
From 2009-2021, Green Bay made the playoffs 11 times. During that stretch wide receiver Randall Cobb was a consistent contributor for the Pack.
Cobb suited up for 10 seasons in Green Bay and now he's thinking of hanging up the cleats.
Packers News: Randall Cobb is Thinking of Retirement
In an appearance on the podcast "Bussin With The Boys" hosted by Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, Cobb discussed a flurry of topics that included his Packers tenure, his exit from Green Bay, and his thoughts on retirement.
He said players faze out of the league at a certain age and he's at that point now. But that doesn't bother him. Actually, he would be content if he stepped away right now.
"Everybody ages out of this league at some point. A matter of when, how. I’m kind of in that position now, if I want to go out on my own terms, I can. And I’ll be happy."- Randall Cobb
Cobb added that he going to increase the intensity of his workouts in July and August if the right opportunity presents itself but he won't sign with a team until the season gets kicked off.
"I’m just sitting back, relaxing, enjoying time with the family, chilling, taking vacations and living life," Cobb said.
If he does step away, Cobb will go down as one of the best Packers receivers in recent memory.
He's ranked fifth in franchise history in receptions (532), 11th in receiving yards (6,316), and 10th in touchdowns (47). The Kentucky product was also a terrific leader on and off the field.
