Ex-Badgers Star Brought Back by Packers After Recent Release
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers have made multiple roster moves over the last week to start training camp. The Packers released three players Tuesday, including rookie free agent kicker James Turner, who competed with Greg Joseph and Anders Carlson for the starting job.
To fill those open spots on the 90-man roster, the Packers signed three players, including former Wisconsin Badger long snapper Peter Bowden. Green Bay released Bowden last week to make room for quarterback Jacob Eason.
The former Wisconsin standout was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Packers after the 2024 NFL Draft. Bowden had a decorated five-year collegiate career in Madison, WI, as played in 39 games over the past two seasons.
The 6-foot-2 long snapper was named a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award last season after being a semifinalist the year before. Bowden will compete with Matt Orzech for the starting job in training camp and the preseason.
Orzech joined the Packers last season after spending the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams as their long snapper. The 29-year-old Orzech was also an undrafted free agent like Bowden as he went to Azusa Pacific.
With the first preseason game set to kick off on Aug. 10 against the Cleveland Browns, it will be interesting to watch this special teams battle play out as Green Bay is looking to improve its unit after a disappointing 2023 campaign.
More Packers news and analysis: