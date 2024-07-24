Packers Cut Ex-Badgers Standout to Make Room on Camp Roster
With training camp underway, the Green Bay Packers will now use this preseason ramp-up period to determine the best roster they can field heading into Week 1. While most jobs are already locked in, there's a few spots still up for grabs, like at backup quarterback as Green Bay embraces a full-scale position battle.
The Packers opted to add to their QB room this week, but it unfortunately came at the expense of a local product.
As a result of signing quarterback Jacob Eason, Green Bay opted to part ways with long snapper Peter Bowden on Tuesday. Bowden, of course, was a former Wisconsin Badgers hoping to catch on with the team, but he'll now have to look elsewhere for his next NFL opportunity.
Considering his college resume, Bowden might not be out of a job for long. He was a three-year starter for the Badgers and was a semifinalist or finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award (given to the nation's best LS) in each of his last two seasons in Madison.
That performance gave Bowden a chance to hear his name called in the 2024 draft, especially after analyst Dane Brugler named the Wisconsin alum the No. 1 long snapper of the class. Unfortunately, Bowden went undrafted, which led to his arrival in Green Bay as a UDFA signing.
Considering the high bar for a speciality position like LS, it'd be no surprise if Bowden snags a camp deal elsewhere. Especially given his age, Bowden could hold down that job for years to come on a team that needs a steady hand.
Meanwhile, letting a top prospect like Bowden go shows legit confidence from the Packers in the incumbent Matt Orzech, who dealt with some struggles in his first season with Green Bay. Hopefully the decision to send Bowden packing doesn't come back to bite this Super Bowl contender.
