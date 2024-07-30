Packers Cut Recent Addition After Early Camp Struggles
The Green Bay Packers are one of the most exciting teams heading into the 2024 season. They have a young group of players but last season showcased how age is just a number.
Green Bay is ready to roll with their season starting in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6.
They are using the next couple of weeks to hone in on their skills while seeing what players are emerging.
After a week of practice, the Packers are letting go of a player who has failed to make an imprint.
Packers News: Green Bay Releases Three Players
According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers have released kicker James Turner, fullback Henry Pearson, and cornerback Zyon Gilbert.
The Packers letting go of Turner clearly indicates it's a two-man race between Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph for the starting kicker job.
Turner, an undrafted rookie from Michigan, hasn't been too inconsistent in the first week of practice. He went 13-of-19 on field goals. Meanwhile, both Carlson and Joseph have each gone 16-of-18 through the first six practices.
Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia did say it's early on in the competition but the release of Turner shows he fell out of the race.
The Packers can't afford to have a kicker lose games in 2024 as Carlson struggled toward the end of the 2023 season. His 41-yard missed field goal against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round came back to bite the Packers.
Now they don't want to waste time on kickers who are struggling in practice. And you can't blame them.
