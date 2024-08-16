Desperate Vikings Sign Major Draft Bust As J.J. McCarthy Replacement
The Green Bay Packers are ready to take that leap this fall when the regular season kicks off. They were able to show a glimpse of what they are capable of but want to hit that next level.
But everything starts inside of the division. The Packers are going to need to take care of business against the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and the Chicago Bears.
Heading into the year, many people would pick the Vikings to finish last in this competitive division. Things took a turn for the worst in Minnesota this week when it was reported that rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy was going to miss the season after he had to undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
That was a massive blow for the Vikings but things continued to get worse with their latest addition.
NFL News: Vikings Place J.J. McCarthy on IR and Add Another QB
Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Vikings have signed former Panthers QB Matt Corral and placed McCarthy on injured reserve.
Adding a QB like Corral shows the Vikings have hit rock bottom. He was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers but failed to carve out a spot in the NFL.
The Ole Miss product suffered an injury before his rookie season and missed the year. He was then waived by Carolina before getting picked up by the New England Patriots. Corral ultimately just stayed on the practice squad until they released him.
The 25-year-old then spent time with the Birmingham Stallions this past season in the UFL. He has never played a snap in the NFL, which puts him behind the eight ball.
Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens, and Jaren Hall are the other quarterbacks on the team. Darnold is basically a lock to start now but the acquisition of Corral shows they might be looking for another arm.
Whatever is happening in Minnesota is great news for the Packers. They head into the regular with the second-best odds at +200 to win the NFC North according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
