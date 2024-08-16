Packers Rely on Young Players to Turn Potential Into Production in 2024
The Green Bay Packers are expected to be the youngest team in the NFL for the second consecutive year. After the young players turned that potential into production with strong performances in the second half of last year and a playoff win, Green Bay is optimistic that they can replicate their success in 2024.
After sporting an average age of just 25 to begin last season (the Rams were the second-youngest at 25.3), Green Bay somehow cut about a year off that average age for 2024. That's the product of moving on from five of their six oldest players from last season (David Bakhtiari, De'Vondre Campbell, Rudy Ford, Aaron Jones, and Dallin Leavitt).
For example, here's the age of their projected offensive starters for Week 1:
- Quarterback: Jordan Love (25)
- Running Back: Josh Jacobs (26)
- Wide Receivers: Christian Watson (25), Romeo Doubs (24), and Jayden Reed (24)
- Tight End: Luke Musgrave (23)
- Offensive Line: Rasheed Walker (24), Elgton Jenkins (28), Josh Myers (26), Jordan Morgan (23), and Zach Tom (25)
Other significant offensive contributors include Dontayvion Wicks (23) and Tucker Kraft (23).
Here is the age of their projected starting defense:
- Defensive Line: Preston Smith (31), Rashan Gary (26), Kenny Clark (28), TJ Slaton (26)
- Linebackers: Quay Walker (24), Isaiah McDuffie (25), Eric Wilson (29)
- Secondary: Jaire Alexander (27), Eric Stokes (25), Xavier McKinney (25) Javon Bullard (21)
Other significant contributors should be Evan Williams (23), Edgerrin Cooper (22), Ty'Ron Hopper (23), Lukas Van Ness (23) and Devonte Wyatt (26).
General manager Brian Gutekunst has been on a heater in the draft, selecting multiple difference-makers in the last two drafts. The 2024 class has a golden opportunity for Gutekunst and the front office to make it three in a row.
They brought in at least six players who will play prominent roles for the Packers this season--Jordan Morgan, Edgerrin Cooper, Javon Bullard, MarShawn Lloyd, Ty'Ron Hopper, and Evan Williams. Most of them are on defense.
Age is just a number; the true assessment lies in the product the Packers put on the field this season.
It's fun and intriguing to have a young team. Fans love it, and it's something to be excited about for the future. However, the Packers want to win now. They want to test their potential to see if it can be forged into production.
It won't always be pretty. There will be ups and downs. The goal is for the arrow to be pointing up at the end of the season, just like it was last year.
Green Bay won't be able to sneak up on anyone this season. Everyone knows they're an ascending team and must fight for every win. That means their young guys need to be ready from Week 1, as potential gets thrown out the window when the games begin to matter.