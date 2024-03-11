David Bakhtiari Breaks Massive News on Packers' Future
Tackle David Bakhtiari makes a statement regarding his Packers future.
The legal tampering period officially began on Mar. 11 and teams around the NFL are making a flurry of moves for the 2024 campaign.
One expected move in Titletown just went down. Tackle David Bakhtiari announced on social media that he won't be returning to Green Bay in 2024.
Packers News: Bakhtiari Will No Longer Be a Green Bay Packer
In a heartfelt message to Packers fans, Bakhtiari expressed tremendous gratitude to the fan base and organization.
He said, " I just want to say THANK YOU Green Bay. Thank you for the last 11 years. It’s been a hell of a run. I always wanted to raise a Lombardi on Lombardi avenue, but I will never complain."
The 32-year-old added, "For whatever happens next, I look forward to it. To the city and fans all across the world, I just want to say thank you. To the entire organization, Thank you. To the entire coaching staff, Thank you. To the entire support staff, Thank you."
This was an expected move because Bakhtiari's cap hit in 2024 was scheduled to be $40 million per Spotrac. The Colorado product has been wrecked by multiple knee surgeries that limited him to playing in just 13 games over the past three seasons.
Being expected doesn't make it any easier to stomach though. Despite rubbing some fans the wrong way in recent years, Bakhtiari is still one of the Packers' all-time great offenisve linemen.
Time will tell where he ends up, but an early favorite has to be a reunion with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets, who need a left tackle anyway.
