Big-Name Safety Reportedly in Packers' Sights to Begin Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers are going to be in pursuit of this safety in free agency.
The legal tampering period window opens on Mar. 11 at Noon E.T. and teams around the league will begin speaking with unrestricted free agents.
Green Bay ended the 2023 season on a high note but there are some holes they need to fill. One specific position is at safety. Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens are both slated to be on the open market so that leaves a void.
They are aware and will be aggressive in pursuit of signing someone. One name to watch for is safety Xavier McKinney. Per SNY's Connor Hughes, Green Bay did a lot of work on McKinney during the regular season and will have plenty of interest.
The Alabama product is a versatile defender on the backend. McKinney has range over the top and does a great job being a reliable tackler.
Last season, he suited up in all 17 games, notching 116 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, and three interceptions.
The Packers have some studs on the defense already with Jaire Alexander and Rashan Gary but they need to make some more additions to sure up the rest of the unit.
McKinney would be a massive addition and bolster the secondary for the Packers.
