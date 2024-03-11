Darnell Savage Quickly Finds New Home in Free Agency
Darnell Savage didn't waste any time moving on from the Green Bay Packers. On Monday, it was reported that the veteran safety is set to sign with an AFC team this NFL offseason.
The Green Bay Packers entered the NFL offseason with several players hitting free agency, including safety Darnell Savage. On Monday, the period for free agents to negotiate with teams began and it didn't take the 26-year-old defensive back long to find a new home.
Packers Rumors: Darnell Savage Signs with Jaguars
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that Savage is signing a three-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's a busy start to the week for the Jaguars as it was also reported on Monday that they're adding former Buffalo Bills wideout Gabe Davis on a three-year deal.
For Savage, it's the end of a five-year run with the Packers. The former Maryland Terrapin was drafted 21st overall by Green Bay in 2019 before going on to suit up in 79 games (76 starts) between the regular season and playoffs.
While Savage was fairly effective in his first two seasons, his play declined with each passing year. Injuries limited him to just 10 games in 2023 as he went on to allow a career-worst 78.3% completion rating after giving up 18 receptions for 222 yards on 23 targets.
He surrendered a 106.9 passer rating when targeted, meaning quarterbacks essentially looked like Dak Prescott (105.9) every time they threw his way.
Pro Football Focus also gave Savage an abysmal 50.5 tackle grade after missing 18.5% of his attempts while his 61.7 coverage grade was the third-worst mark of his career.
It'll be interesting to see what happens to Green Bay's secondary this offseason. In addition to Savage, fellow safeties Rudy Ford and Jonathan Owens are also hitting the open market. Spotrac lists the Packers as having over $10.9 million to spend this offseason, giving them enough money for potential replacements in case the duo also departs.
