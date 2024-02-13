4 Packers Cap Casualty Cuts to Save $50 Million This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers head into the NFL offseason with barely any salary cap space, which is why these four players could wind up being cut to save millions of dollars in the coming months.
The Green Bay Packers were one of the biggest overachievers during the 2023 NFL season. In the first season in forever with Aaron Rodgers under center, the Packers defied all expectations by going 9-8 and making it to the Divisional Round, where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers by only three points.
Packers fans hope to see the momentum carried into the offseason, which could be easier said than done. After all, Green Bay only has $349,745 in cap space, per Spotrac, providing an obstacle for general manager Brian Gutekunst to deal with in the coming months.
With that in mind, don't be surprised if familiar faces wind up getting cut to create more spending room.
Here are four Packers who could potentially be cut to save millions this offseason.
1. OT David Bakhtiari — Cap Savings: $20.9 Million
The quickest way to free up a ton of space might be the one that hurts Packers fans the most. Cutting offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
It's almost unfathomable to imagine Bakhtiari with any non-Packers organization. The 32-year-old blocker has been a fan favorite since he was drafted 109th overall in 2013 and went on to suit up in 140 games between the regular season and playoffs, becoming a three-time Pro-Bowler and five-time All-Pro tackle along the way.
But despite all the great times, it might be time to say goodbye to Bakhtiari. The Packers can save $20.9 million in cap space by cutting him this offseason, which is money that Gutekunst can use to seriously upgrade the roster.
Bakhtiari is one of the NFL's best OTs when he's healthy, but he's been far from the shining example of health in recent years. He's missed 38 games over the last three seasons, which includes being held to just one appearance in both 2021 and 2023. Considering how he's coming off a season-ending knee injury and turns 33 in September, there's little reason to believe that his health will improve any time soon.
Rostering Bakhtiari for another year puts the Packers at risk of wasting $20 million on a player who might barely play at all. Cutting him might sting, but it's clear that it's the right decision to make.