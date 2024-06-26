Damian Lillard Makes Cryptic Post as Bucks Trade Rumors Swirl
The Milwaukee Bucks are headed into a crucial offseason for the organization. They headed into the 2023-24 season with high expectations after acquiring Damian Lillard. Things got off to a solid start, going 30-13 with Adrian Griffin at the helm.
In January, they decided to fire Griffin and hired Doc Rivers to be his replacement. Things didn't go as well, logging a 17-19 record with Rivers.
The Bucks were bounced in the first round by the Indiana Pacers, opening the door for massive criticism for their disappointing end. Even though Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo were dealing with injuries, the Bucks have some questions to answer this offseason.
With all the questions around the team, Lillard made a cryptic post on Instagram.
Damian Lillard Posted a Confusing Picture on Instagram
Lillard posted a picture of himself with Khris Middleton in the background. This isn't an alarming pic but it leaves the door open for interpretation.
It's been reported that the Bucks are going to be active on the trade market as they look to make a change to the core pieces around Lillard and Antetokounmpo.
Middleton may be one of those guys, as he's slated to make $31.6 million next season and $34 million in the 2025-26 season. This picture could also just be Lillard reminiscing on the season and not thinking too deeply about anything.
Regardless of what's really happening behind the scenes, Milwaukee has to make sure they are a serious title contender next season.
Things can quickly change in the NBA so the Bucks need to find a way to keep their star players happy.
