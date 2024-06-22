Bucks Planning Big Changes Around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard
The Milwaukee Bucks have some questions to answer this offseason after a disappointing ending to the 2023-24 year. The Bucks were sent packing in the first round by the Indiana Pacers but they didn't have Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor as he missed the entire series with a calf injury.
Damian Lillard also missed some games with an Achilles injury. With last season being on the back burner, the focus now turns to the 2024-25 season.
The Bucks watched as the Boston Celtics won the title and many people believe that may not have happened if both Antetokounmpo and Lillard were healthy.
Regardless, we can't go back in the past so Milwaukee is looking to make some tweaks to the roster.
Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report dropped an article discussing what the Bucks are looking to do this offseason.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst appeared on First Take and talked about Doc Rivers' desire to be active in the trade market.
"There's starting to be rumblings that Doc Rivers is looking for a change or two to some of their core pieces. Not Dame or Giannis, but potentially looking at another maneuver they could make to alter their team. I think they could be active in the trade market coming up. I think it's less likely than Philly or New York that they could make this big move, but don't forget about Milwaukee."- Brian Windhorst, ESPN
Looking at the roster, the core players most likely include Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis.
There have already been some rumors that Milwaukee could be looking to move on from Lopez. He has some limitations on the defensive end and is heading into the final year of his deal, scheduled to make $23 million.
Meanwhile, Khris Middleton is going to make $31.6 million next season and $34 million during the 2025-26 campaign. Over the past couple of years, Middleton has dealt with a flurry of injuries that included an ankle sprain while also undergoing surgery on his wrist and knee.
He's a solid role player but the Bucks may want to offload that money and use it elsewhere.
As for Portis, he's only going to make $12.7 million next season so he may be the most likely one to stay put but you never know.
One thing that's clear is Milwaukee knows they need to make some moves to become a serious threat next season. Now it's less time for talking and more time for action.
