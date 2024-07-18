Bucks Work Out Several Big-Name Veterans Still Available
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks haven't made any blockbuster moves this offseason but are making minor improvements to the roster, most notably by signing shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. in free agency. The latest reporting suggests that the Bucks aren't done making additions, either.
Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Milwaukee Bucks held offseason workouts with several free agents to bolster their backcourt depth.
Bucks News: Milwaukee Works Out Big-Name Veterans
These names include former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, defensive specialist Justise Winslow, dynamic scorer Will Barton, and athletic shooting guard Hamidou Diallo.
This is a wide-ranging and versatile group of free agents. Thomas and Barton are in their mid-30s and past their prime. Thomas is an excellent locker-room presence and can contribute as a veteran mentor.
However, the last time he was impactful on the court was in his Boston Celtics days. Barton has similarly declined and spent last season playing professionally in Spain and Puerto Rico. Once a shifty scorer, how much he has left in the tank is an open question.
Winslow was once considered a high-level two-way wing prospect but his offensive game never panned out. He is still 28 years old, and at 6-foot-6 with solid strength and athleticism, he could still contribute in limited minutes. His lack of shooting, scoring, and playmaking on the offensive end make him a low-upside choice.
Hamidou Diallo was considered an elite athletic prospect coming into the league. His speed, quickness, and vertical leap jumped off the screen, but he also never improved on the offensive side of the ball. At age 25, there is perhaps more untapped potential here but it wouldn't be wise for the Bucks to count on it.
Regardless of who the Bucks choose to sign out of this group, he is unlikely to be a part of the rotation next season. However, having competent veterans in deep-bench roles is always useful for a title contender like the Bucks.
More Bucks news and rumors: