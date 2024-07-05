Bucks Should Roll the Dice on Former All-Star Trying for NBA Comeback
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks were one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA last season. Despite the addition of Damian Lillard, the Bucks failed to hit their stride all season, culminating in the firing of Adrian Griffin mid-season and the first-round loss to the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs.
One of the biggest reasons for the underwhelming season was the lack of team chemistry. The team wasn't connected on either end of the floor, Lillard was reportedly not very happy in Milwaukee, and there were a couple of reported incidents in the locker room.
Hiring Doc Rivers wasn't the panacea the Bucks organization had hoped for. Milwaukee went 17-19 with him in charge.
To ensure that doesn't happen again, the Bucks must make signings to address that issue. One of the best veterans who can be the ideal locker-room presence in Milwaukee is Isaiah Thomas.
The 35-year-old point guard recently posted on social media that he is looking for a new contract and hoping that a team would take a chance on him.
At this stage of his career, Thomas is unlikely to contribute on the court. He hasn't been an impactful player since he left the Boston Celtics in 2017. He has bounced around the league since then, most recently playing for the Phoenix Suns to finish out the 2023-24 season.
His athleticism may be sapped due to his injuries but his off-court impact and locker room presence might still be a huge boost for a contender. He is one of the most respected veterans and leaders in the league.
As a 5'9 guard who was the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, his NBA story is an inspiration. He can act as a bridge between Doc Rivers and the players to ensure the team stays focused on a championship run.
