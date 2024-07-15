5 Players Still on the Trade Block the Bucks Should Target
The Milwaukee Bucks have had a very quiet offseason so far, likely due to a lack of available moves rather than a lack of willingness from the front office, following their second straight first-round playoff exit.
Armed with two draft picks—23rd and 33rd overall—the Bucks elected to keep both selections, opting for a pair of teenagers instead of involving them in a larger trade. This decision leaves Milwaukee with very limited assets to attach to a trade, as the new CBA’s second-apron restrictions prevent them from involving multiple players in a deal.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton forming the core, the pressure is on to find the right complementary pieces. The clock is ticking, and Milwaukee's front office must be creative and strategic to make the moves necessary to elevate the team's championship aspirations.
Marcus Smart, Memphis Grizzlies
Following a trade from the Boston Celtics to the Memphis Grizzlies, Marcus Smart only played in 20 games last season due to injuries. However, he would still be worth it for the Bucks to pursue.
Even though he's a bit undersized for the perfect candidate, he would be a nice fit between Lillard and Middleton in the starting lineup. He's a defensive menace who can defend several positions and take on the perimeter stopper role Milwaukee desperately needs to fill. He can also run the point or play alongside Delon Wright when Lillard goes to the bench.
Smart has two years remaining on his contract and will earn $20.2 million in 2024-25. That means the most straightforward path to any trade would be for Brook Lopez. Is that worth it for Milwaukee?