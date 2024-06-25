Bucks Move First-Round Pick in Shocking Draft Day Trade Proposal
By Jovan Alford
The Milwaukee Bucks are another team with championship aspirations that could reportedly trade their first-round pick as they are in win-now mode. The Bucks have the No. 23 overall pick, which isn’t bad, considering they need more young talent on their roster.
However, with the core of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton getting older, the Bucks don’t have time to waste on developing a rookie. Plus, the Bucks haven’t had a lot of luck drafting players in the first round as of late.
Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes looked at draft-day trades that made sense for all 30 teams in the lead-up to the NBA’s two-day event. When it came down to the Bucks, Hughes put together an interesting trade package that wouldn’t be a bad move for Milwaukee as it addresses a need.
Bucks Acquire Ayo Dosunmu in Draft-Day Trade Proposal
In Hughes’ trade proposal, he has the Bucks trading Pat Connaughton and the Nos. 24 and 33 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft to the Chicago Bulls for young point guard Ayo Dosunmu.
Connaughton has seen his name pop up in trade rumors as a potential candidate to get moved, along with Bobby Portis. The 31-year-old Connaughton is entering the second year of a three-year, $28.27 million contract extension he signed in 2022.
The former second-round pick struggled this season, averaging 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 22.1 minutes per game. Connaughton also shot 43.5 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.
The veteran guard is scheduled to make $9.4 million next season, but based on his output this season, the Bucks might believe they can find a better offensive upgrade. Nonetheless, this is where Dosunmu comes into play for Milwaukee.
The 24-year-old guard played extremely well this season for the Bulls, averaging 12.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in 29.1 minutes per game. Dosunmu shot 50.1 percent from the field and improved his three-point shooting drastically from 31.2 percent to 40.3 (3.9 attempts per game).
Dosunmu would be the perfect backup point guard for the Bucks, giving them an experienced scorer that can also play off the ball if necessary. He’s also set to make $7 million next season, which isn’t bad, given Connaughton’s age and production.
However, would the Bulls be willing to give up Dosunmu for an older player, if they are planning to potentially blow up the roster? That’s something to keep in mind in regard to this projected trade proposal.
That said, if I’m the Bucks, I’m happily doing this deal, parting ways with an older player and two picks as Dosunmu will be in Milwaukee for at least two more seasons.
