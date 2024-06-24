Bucks Could Reportedly Pull Off Big Trade by NBA Draft
By Jovan Alford
The Milwaukee Bucks had a frustrating end to the 2023-24 season as they lost in six games to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Granted, the Bucks didn’t have superstar forward Giannis Antentokounmpo, who was nursing a calf injury, and All-Star point guard Damian Lillard was banged up in the series. However, for the team with championship aspirations, it was a disappointment.
That said, the Bucks will look to retool their roster ahead of next season, starting with the 2024 NBA Draft this week. Milwaukee is scheduled to have the Nos. 23 and 33 picks. At No. 23, the Bucks could go in a variety of different ways, however, the latest mock drafts from HoopsHype and ESPN have them taking Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski.
Both players could help Milwaukee as they need a backup point guard behind Lillard and a young big man with trade rumors surrounding Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis.
Bucks Rumors: Milwaukee Could Move First-Round Pick
However, Bucks fans shouldn’t get comfortable with the idea of the No. 23 overall pick because it may be up for grabs. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday that Milwaukee is “open to trading the No. 23 overall pick” as they are win-now mode.
It doesn’t come as a surprise to hear the Bucks are open to moving their first-round pick as they haven’t had much success over the last few years.
Last summer, Milwaukee didn’t have a first-round pick as they took Chris Livingston with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Before Livingston, the Bucks used a first-round pick on MarJon Beauchamp (2022) and R.J. Hampton (2020).
Hampton was moved a couple of days after the draft to the Denver Nuggets in a blockbuster four-team trade, while Beauchamp is still trying to find his footing in the NBA. That said, if the Bucks were to move the No. 23 overall pick, it would have to be a quality role player off the bench.
However, with this year’s draft class not being the strongest, the Bucks’ first-round pick might not hold much value as it did in years past. Nonetheless, Milwaukee must have a strong offseason as the core of Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, and Antetokoumpo isn’t getting any younger.
