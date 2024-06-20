Surprise Bucks Veteran Pops Up in Trade Rumors Ahead of Free Agency
The Milwaukee Bucks have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, especially after watching the Boston Celtics win the title.
The Bucks were 30-13 with Adrian Griffin before deciding to part ways with him for Doc Rivers. That move was deemed to be questionable, as Milwaukee went 17-19 with Rivers at the helm.
They were sent packing in the first round by the Indiana Pacers but Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined for that series with a calf injury and Damian Lillard missed some time with an Achilles injury.
With the pressure sky-high to bounce back in the 2024-25 season, the Bucks will need to make some tweaks to the roster and a veteran player may come up in trade discussions.
Bucks News: Brook Lopez Named In Trade Talks
The Bucks have two superstars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, so management needs to find a way to surround them with impactful role players.
Lopez has been in Milwaukee since 2018 but his time there may be coming to an end.
"There are rumblings that the Bucks would like to play a more versatile style of defense next season, which raises the question of whether Brook Lopez has a future there. "- Kevin O'Connor
The Stanford product is a nice floor spacer with a smooth jumper while being a stout rim protector. Even though he can still be effective, the Bucks may be looking to get younger and more athletic on the defensive end.
Lopez, 36, averaged 13 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in six seasons with the Bucks. He's heading into the final year of his deal and is slated to make $23 million next season.
If the Bucks do want to really move on from Lopez, they'll be able to find some suitors.
More Bucks news and rumors: