Bucks Get Devastating Injury News Ahead of Game 4
The Milwaukee Bucks are hit with more bad news prior to Game 4 on Sunday.
The last two games have been rough for the Milwaukee Bucks as they square off against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. After notching a win in Game 1, they've since lost two games in a row but things are only getting worse.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is already sidelined with a left calf strain but the injuries continue to pile up for the Bucks. The latest one could be another massive loss for Milwaukee.
Bucks News: Damian Lillard's Game 4 Status Is In Doubt
Per Shams Charania, guard Damian Lillard suffered a strained Achilles and is in a walking boot. The injury happened late in the fourth quarter of Game 3 but this isn't particularly a new injury.
Charania noted that Lillard has been playing with soreness in his Achilles tendon but it was just reaggravated in Friday's loss.
With the two-time MVP already on the sideline, the potential absence of Lillard could be the nail in the coffin for the Bucks.
In the overtime loss to Indiana, Lillard told head coach Doc Rivers, "I'll be the decoy. I just can't go as far as explosion."
The eight-time All-Star has been the focal point of the Bucks offense through three games, averaging a team-high 32.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
Additionally, he's been shooting 44.4% from downtown, scoring at least 28 points in all three games thus far.
If Lillard is out, Milwaukee will need everyone to step up and play some of the best basketball of their careers to give the Bucks a fighting chance.
