Bucks Land Cheap Patrick Beverley Replacement on Free Agency Day 2
By Joe Summers
The Milwaukee Bucks made their first big move of free agency on Monday, signing veteran guard Delon Wright to a one-year, $3.3 million deal.
Wright is entering his 13th year in the NBA, though injuries limited him to just 97 total games over the last three seasons. He projects as a replacement for Patrick Beverley, giving Milwaukee a less volatile threat off the bench.
Considering the relative low cost of the contract, this is a solid pickup for the Bucks as they try to improve on a disappointing playoff exit under Doc Rivers.
In 14 games with the Miami Heat in 2023-24, Wright averaged 5.4 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest. Those aren't thrilling numbers, though his defensive chops off the bench will help stabilize Milwaukee's lineups when Damian Lillard or Giannis Antetokounmpo aren't on the floor.
Wright averaged at least 1.1 steals a game for eight consecutive seasons and is a career 35.4% shooter from beyond the arc. He's not going to wow you with his scoring but his steady play is a boost for the Bucks regardless.
The main question is whether or not Wright can stay healthy. He's played more than 50 games just twice in his 13-year career and at age 32, his body probably isn't improving dramatically overnight. After Milwaukee dealt with major injuries in the playoffs, it's fair for fans to be a bit concerned.
However, it's hard to worry much about a veteran minimum signing. If things don't work out, the Bucks didn't waste much money. But if Wright can stay healthy and provide valuable minutes, he'll be one of the more underrated signings of the offseason.
Milwaukee should be far from finished but this is a good start nonetheless.
