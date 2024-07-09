Perfect Malik Beasley Replacement Just Hit the Market for the Bucks
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks have been quiet this offseason, largely standing pat and seemingly bringing back the roster from last season. Considering how disappointing last season was, however, that may not be the best idea. Plus, Milwaukee lost a starter in Malik Beasley, so they will need to fill that hole in the backcourt.
Fortunately for them, the perfect replacement for sharpshooting Beasley just became available. Landry Shamet, who spent last year with the Washington Wizards, just cleared waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
NBA News: Landry Shamet Is Now a Free Agent
Beasley and Shamet are as similar as players as they come. They are both 27-year-old 6'4 shooting guards who are lethal behind the arc. Beasley has made 38.5% of his threes on 5.9 attempts per game for his career, while Shamet is at 38.4% on 4.9 three attempts. They both have defensive shortcomings as they are undersized for their position but they are not helpless either.
Shamet spent last season under the radar with the Wizards. Prior to that, however, he had made the playoffs every season of his career, appearing in 53 games. He has extensive postseason experience with the Clippers, Nets, and the Suns. His ability to play off-ball next to superstars makes him a good fit in Milwaukee.
The Bucks severely lack depth and shooting. Shamet fills both of those needs. Giannis Antetokounmpo needs as much spacing as possible to be effective, so having shooting in the other four positions around him is an excellent offensive formula. For a minimum contract, the Bucks could do much worse than Landry Shamet.