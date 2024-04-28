Bucks Confirm Terrible Injury Update to Their Star Ahead of Pivotal Game 4
The Milwaukee Bucks continue to receive awful injury news during their postseason run.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks can't seem to catch a break this postseason. The playoffs already started on the wrong foot when the Bucks lost Giannis Antetokounmpo to a calf injury at the end of the regular season. He is yet to return to action in the first-round series against the Indiana Pacers.
And now, the Bucks get further devastating injury news. Damian Lillard, who suffered an injury in the first half of Game 3 but managed to finish the game, has been dealing with Achilles soreness. The team just confirmed the worst: the All-Star guard will join Antetokounmpo on the sidelines for Game 4 against the Pacers.
Bucks News: Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo Both Out for Game 4
Lillard was already clearly hobbled in the second half of the last game. He was used as a decoy offensively, not initiating or running pick-and-rolls. Bucks fans had feared this possibility after they saw that performance on Friday night.
This is a huge blow for Milwaukee, who is already down 2-1 in the series. They will again rely on Khris Middleton, who is coming off a 42-point effort in Game 3. However, even the All-Star scorer isn't 100%. He is playing on a bad ankle but is listed as probable for Sunday.
The Bucks already lacked in depth prior to these injuries. Now they must depend on unproven young players like Andre Jackson and AJ Green to play significant minutes.
Middleton has to put on a show on the offensive end, and Brook Lopez must wall off the rim on the other end for the Bucks to have a chance. Let's hope they can extend the series so we can see the Antetokounmpo-Lillard duo in the playoffs at least once.
Due to these injuries, the Pacers are clear favorites (-440) in Game 4. The Bucks will try to overcome their status as +10 underdogs to give themselves a chance to tie to the series. Head over to Caesars Sportsbook to get in on the action ahead of the pivotal matchup.
