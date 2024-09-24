Brett Favre Reveals Shocking Health News During Welfare Fraud Trial
Brett Favre is mostly known for his time with the Green Bay Packers during his 20-year NFL career. Favre played in Green Bay for 16 seasons, from 1992-2007.
He was a gunslinger who was known for taking his fair share of shots downfield. Favre played for the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets before retiring in 2010.
His post-retirement life hit some hot water in 2020. Favre was one of 43 original defendants named in a civil case by the Mississippi Department of Human Services as they look regain Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. It was revealed that $90 million in welfare funds were misspent.
On Tuesday, Favre appeared at a congressional hearing on federal welfare reform and he announced that he was "recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease."
Brett Favre Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease
A study done by Boston University found that people who played organized football had a 61% greater chance of being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. This disease impacts movements as neurons in the brain deteriorate. There is currently no cure for this.
His testimony on Tuesday before the House Ways and Means Committee was focused on the process when it came to the distribution of TANF funds. Around $8 million went to Favre himself, a volleyball stadium at his alma mater, and a drug company he backed.
Favre is still maintaining his innocence. On Tuesday he said, "Sadly, I also lost my investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others. As I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me—I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s—this is also a cause dear to my heart."
More Packers news and rumors: