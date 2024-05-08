Ex-Packer Calls Out Aaron Rodgers for Treatment in Green Bay
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to making headlines for all the wrong reasons, especially in his life after Lambeau. From his attitude that's not for everyone, to his outspoken nature on non-football topics and tendency to play favorites with certain teammates, Rodgers' rep isn't as high as it once was.
Now, one former Packer who clearly didn't benefit from Rodgers' good graces has spoken out.
Rodgers received some good press recently when it was revealed he was offering his guest house to New York Jets rookie Malachi Corley. The wideout added Rodgers has quickly embraced him since landing in New York, showing the leadership side of the four-time MVP.
This kind gesture caught the attention of ex-Green Bay receiver Amari Rodgers, who said in response, "Promise this helps him play better as a Rookie [100 emoji] only i had this type of love coming into GB, but to each his own!"
The WR is clearly impressed by Rodgers' offer and glad Corley is getting this help early in his career. However, it's also obvious Amari Rodgers is still feeling the sting of his tumultuous stint with the Packers. He seems to indicate in this since-deleted tweet that his former QB didn't lend a helping hand during the transition to the pros.
Amari Rodgers' brief time in Green Bay didn't end well for a number of reasons, including massive fumble sturggles, especially in the return game. Yet, the former third-round pick also didn't get much of a chance to make an impact at receiver, and Randall Cobb (a close buddy of Aaron Rodgers) was prioritized in the slot over Amari Rodgers.
Whether it was mentorship or advocating for him to see a bigger role, it appears Aaron Rodgers didn't provide much to help Amari. Perhaps he's learning from his mistakes by taking Corley under his wing.
