Bears Defender Has Delusional Take About Packers Matchups
A Chicago Bears defensive end made a bold statement ahead of the 2024 season.
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have one of the longest rivalries in NFL history as these teams began playing in 1921. These two storied franchises are well-versed with each other. Green Bay owns a 107-95-6 record against Chicago, but the Packers have dominated the series over the past decade.
Green Bay has an 18-2 record over the Bears since 2014, including 10 straight wins over Chicago. Despite the utter dominance, Chicago defensive end Montez Sweat made a bold statement recently that will get a chuckle out of Packer fans.
Sweat was a guest on the "Green Light" podcast hosted by Chris Long and talked about the Bears' upcoming matchups with Green Bay.
The Mississippi State product said, "I’m telling you right now, I’m not losing to Green Bay this year. I can’t do it. I can’t do it, man. I’m not losing to Green Bay this year.”
Sweat was acquired by the Bears at the 2023 NFL trade deadline, and played once against Green Bay, so he's not accustomed to how things go down in this rivalry.
Therefore, coming out and saying that is insane, especially since the Bears last beat the Packers in 2018.
The Bears did improve by acquiring Keenan Allen, and D'Andre Swift, and are expected to draft Caleb Williams but still, the Packers are the superior team.
Green Bay came off a solid 9-8 campaign that ended with a Divisional Round exit to the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers.
They weren't content and made some big additions this offseason, agreeing to long-term deals with Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney. It'll take a lot for the Bears to sneak a win against Green Bay.
The Packers need to continue nailing their moves to improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl. Green Bay has the ninth-best odds at +2200 to win the title in 2024, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
