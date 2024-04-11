Packers Odds Against Eagles for Week 1 Makes Big Early Move
The Green Bay Packers have gone from 3.5 to 1.5-point underdogs in their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers will open up the 2024 regular season in Sao Paulo, Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. There were a lot of rumors throughout the offseason speculating that the Packers or Cleveland Browns could be playing in Brazil.
The Packers made two significant moves in free agency and are viewed as a contender in the NFC North (+210 on FanDuel Sportsbook).
After taking down the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Wild Card Round, and falling just short to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round, Green Bay is a sleeper to make some noise in 2024, but also in Week 1 against the Eagles.
The Packers opened as 3.5-point underdogs against the Eagles, but the line has been bet down to 1.5-point, per Adam Chernoff.
It’s not a shock to see the spread get bet down two points months before kickoff, as the Packers have had a good offseason, and they have a potential MVP candidate in Jordan Love.
No one wasn’t sure how Love would perform as a full-time starting quarterback for the first time and how the Packers’ young playmakers would play. To the delight of Packers fans, Love and the offense improved throughout the season and look to take that leap in 2024.
Then when you add Josh Jacobs on a four-year deal to grow with this young core, Green Bay could be special in 2024 and upset the Eagles in Week 1. It will be interesting to see if the line gets bet down to pick’em or if the Packers become the favorite if Green Bay can have a good draft in the next two weeks.
