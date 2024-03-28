Another Packers Free Agent Leaving to Sign With Jaguars
Another former Green Bay Packer is headed down to Jacksonville.
NFL free agency has been open for a few weeks now but has cooled off after the first few days. With that being said, there are some quality players still available, and a former Packer has decided to skip town.
Per Bleacher Report's NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, tight end Josiah Deguara is joining the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year deal.
Deguara isn't the first player from Titletown to head down to Jacksonville. On Mar. 11, safety Darnell Savage agreed to terms on a three-year, worth up to $21 million with $12.5 million guaranteed.
Deguara is set to join his former teammate down in Florida. The Cincinnati product was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Draft experts signaled Deguara out as a willing blocker who has a big catch radius that can help bail out quarterbacks.
The blocking has been solid since entering the league but the receiving part hasn't been up to par. In four seasons with the Packers, the 27-year-old has recorded 47 receptions for 436 yards, and two scores, including just eight catches last year. He'll bring physicality and grit over to Jacksonville in the ground game.
Nonetheless, the Packers have nailed their offseason moves thus far but need to make some more additions to improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay has the ninth-best odds, at +2200, to win the title in 2024.
