Another Ex-Packer Puts Green Bay Home Up for Sale
It must be a good time to sell in the Green Bay housing market
By Joe Summers
We're witnessing a new era of Green Bay Packers football, which inevitably leads to breakups and goodbyes to players who helped define the last half-decade.
Adrian Amos is one such example. He was a starting safety for four seasons with the Packers before moving on to play for both the Jets and Texans in 2023. Just like former defensive coordinator Joe Barry did earlier in April, Amos has officially listed his Green Bay house for sale.
It's a beautiful, 5,672 square foot home, though it's sad to see Amos close the door on his time with the organization.
Packers News: Adrian Amos Officially Lists Green Bay House for Sale
Amos compiled 362 tackles, 30 deflected passes and seven interceptions during his Packers tenure, establishing himself as one of the better safeties in the NFC during that time.
Green Bay has a new starting safety duo that fans can feel excited about, signing Xavier McKinney in free agency and drafting Georgia safety Javon Bullard in the second round. Perhaps one of them needs a gorgeous new home?
The five-bedroom, five-bathroom, nearly two-acre home in Shelter Creek Estates was built in 2003. It's being sold by Mahler Sotheby's International Realty and you can view the listing by clicking this link.
This is an exciting time for Packers fans. Jordan Love looks like one of the NFL's most promising young signal callers, the offensive weapons around him are dangerous and the defense should be much improved. It's sad to see Amos go, but the roster should be better moving forward than it has been in the last handful of years.
