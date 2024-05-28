Anders Carlson Makes First Comments on Packers' Kicking Competition
The Green Bay Packers 2023 season was a success, going 9-8, winning a Wild Card tilt against the Dallas Cowboys, and making it to the Divisional Round. They ended up falling to the San Francisco 49ers 24-21.
That was a devastating loss to the Packers, especially for kicker Anders Carlson, who missed a go-ahead 41-yard FG.
That led to Green Bay bringing in Jack Podlesny and Greg Joseph to compete with Anders. With OTAs finally starting around the league, teams are back in the building.
Carlson made his first comments on the new kicking competition in Titletown.
The 25-year-old spoke with reporters on Tuesday and said, "When you’re in the NFL, you’re going to compete. Whether you see people in your building or not, it’s a competitive business. So, it’s all about staying in your own lane and being a good teammate and just trying to be the best.”
The Packers and the Cleveland Browns are the only two teams in the NFL with three kickers on the roster but that doesn't seem to bother Carlson.
""It is business like usual. The mindset doesn’t change, whether it’s zero guys or 10 guys here. Kicking is unique because you can focus on yourself. You don’t have to pass it to anyone else. It’s you and the field goal posts. It’s really that focus on yourself and that’s the mindset right now.”"- Anders Carlson
In 2023, Carlson went 27-of-33 on field goal attempts and 34-of-39 on extra points. His 11 missed kicks led the NFL.
Green Bay adding Podlesny and Joseph shows their lack of faith in Carlson but his recent statements showcase he's ready to put his best foot forward.
