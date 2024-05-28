Tucker Kraft Shares Gruesome Details of Current Shoulder Injury
The Green Bay Packers kicked off OTAs on May 20 as they start working out for next season. The Packers have a boatload of young playmakers who will be better this upcoming campaign after gaining some NFL experience.
Tight end Tucker Kraft is a player entering the second year of his career and is expected to be a viable player on the squad.
Unfortunately, he's rehabbing his way back onto the field after he tore his pectoral muscle. Kraft recently revealed the details of his injury.
Packers News: Tucker Kraft Got Injured Bench Pressing
Kraft spoke with Bill Huber of Packers Central and talked about how he tore his pectoral.
The 23-year-old said, "Just a regular lift. It was my last rep of the day on bench. Nothing crazy, not heavy weight. We were speed-benching and it just popped right off the bone.”
Players in the past have torn their pectoral muscles while bench-pressing but this is a hurdle for the second-year tight end.
Kraft was in a sling when OTAs kicked off last week, which is usually on for 4-6 weeks to immobilize the arm according to the Hospital for Special Surgery.
He is expected to miss a part of training camp but should be able to get back on the field to get some practice reps before the Week 1 tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.
In 2023, he finished with 31 receptions for 355 yards and two touchdowns. Kraft and Luke Musgrave form a nice duo at tight end. They are expected to take a jump in 2024 but Kraft's focus is to get healthy.
Additionally, right tackle Zach Tom and head coach Matt LaFleur both tore their pectorals this offseason and are rehabbing as well.
