5 Biggest Winners from Packers' Offseason Workouts
The Green Bay Packers are out to prove that last year's playoff run, which included a stunning upset of the Dallas Cowboys, was no fluke. Although the season's start is still months away, their quest for validation began with their offseason workout program.
Attendance during OTAs and minicamp was at an all-time high. Nearly everyone who was healthy participated, and even the injured players stayed as involved as possible. This commitment has resulted in a team whose chemistry is already sky-high.
To be cautious, the practices weren't padded which limits the amount of legitimate information we can glean from them. However, it did give us a start, as some players excelled on the field and in the weight room since we last saw them in live game action.
The Packers are looking to build on this momentum as they take a break before training camp. Before they resume, let’s spotlight five of the biggest winners from the Green Bay's offseason workouts.
5. Deslin Alexandre, Defensive Line
The Packers' defensive line should be pretty stout this season. Kenny Clark will lead the way, complimented by a nice cast of players, including TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Colby Wooden, and Karl Brooks. All five players are locks to make the Packers' roster.
If there will be a surprise player who makes the team or even someone who pushes for the practice squad, keep your eye on Deslin Alexandre. He was an undrafted free agent last year who initially signed with the New York Jets, but was signed to a reserve/futures contract by Green Bay back in January.
He turned some heads in minicamp with several strong plays. Jeff Hafley's aggressive 4-3 scheme seems to fit him nicely, and he's looking to catch on somewhere. We'll see what he looks like when the pads come on, but he's at least put himself on the coach's radar following the offseason workout program.