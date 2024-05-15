Adam Schefter Gives Pessimistic Update on Jordan Love Contract Talks
As the NFL offseason continues, Green Bay Packers fans are eager for an update regarding a potential Jordan Love contract extension. The 2024 campaign marks the final year on the 25-year-old signal-caller's contract and all signs point to him looking for big money after performing as one of the league's best quarterbacks last season.
Love and the Packers began contract discussions back in March, but the team couldn't officially sign the franchise QB until this month. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean that the sides are any closer to putting ink to paper.
In fact, Love and the Packers could still be a ways away from one another judging by NFL insider Adam Schefter's latest report.
Packers Rumors: Extending Jordan Love Could Be Difficult
Schefter appeared on ESPN Milwaukee's “Jen, Gabe, and Chewy Show” to discuss various topics on Wednesday, including a potential Love extension. Although nothing is concrete, Schefter is under the impression that it'll be tougher for Green Bay to extend the ex-Utah State QB the longer the franchise waits to finalize a deal.
When it comes to when an extension, Schefter added that a lot of that is on Packers executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball. The 64-year-old has been with Green Bay going back to 2008 and had to deal with multiple Aaron Rodgers contracts, so it isn't his first rodeo when it comes to extending a star gunslinger.
But when it comes to how much money Love will command, Schefter points to the four-year, $212 million extension that Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff signed earlier this week. The NFC North rival signal-caller will earn an average of $53 million beginning in 2025.
Considering how Love is four years younger than Goff, it wouldn't be shocking if he earns around that or more than that on his next deal — especially when you compare their 2024 stats.
QB
Games
Completion %
Passing Yards
Passing TDs
INTs
Passer Rating
Jordan Love
17
64.2%
4,159
32
11
96.1
Jared Goff
17
67.3%
4,575
30
12
97.9
The good news for Packers fans is that there's no reason to believe that Love is going anywhere soon. Even if the Bakersfield, CA native plays the 2024 campaign on the final year of his contract, the Packers are still eligible to franchise tag him in 2025. But even then, Schefter added that's not a route that Green Bay should be comfortable exploring.
"You don't want to go down that [franchise tag] road. You'd rather not have to do that. You'd want this [Love extension] done sooner rather than later."- Adam Schefter
The Packers fanbase would love nothing more than to see an extension signed before the new season begins. The 2023 campaign saw Love cement himself as one of the best young QBs today, having racked up over 4,100 yards and 32 touchdowns before leading Green Bay to an NFC Divisional Round appearance.
As contract discussions continue, next season is shaping up to be a promising one for Love. The Packers QB is currently tied with the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson for the fifth-best 2024 NFL MVP odds (+1400) on FanDuel Sportsbook.
