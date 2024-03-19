Packers Reportedly in Contention for Primetime Week 1 Game
The Green Bay Packers may be playing in the most anticipated game in the opening week of the season.
By Cem Yolbulan
It seems like the NFL season just finished but it's already time to look ahead to the 2024 campaign. Packers fans have plenty to be excited about for the next season as they have one of the most talented young rosters in the league. Green Bay will certainly be one of the most intriguing teams to watch, not just for Packers fans, but also for the wider audience as well.
The NFL clearly understands this.
That is why they are considering the Packers as a contender to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the first-ever NFL game in South America.
The Eagles are playing a game in Brazil in Week 1. It will take place on a Friday night when all eyes will be on them. It will be a historic occasion as the NFL expands its reach to the most populated country in Latin America.
Who will be Philadelphia's opponent in this game is still uncertain. According to Cleveland.com insider Mary Kay Cabot, the decision is between the Cleveland Browns and the Packers.
The Packers were initially scheduled to face the Eagles in Philadelphia as part of the 2024 schedule. Moving this game to a neutral location would certainly benefit Green Bay as they would have nine games, seven road games, and a Brazil game in that case.
