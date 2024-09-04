Packers Pass-Catcher Now at Risk of Missing Week 1 Game With Surprise Injury
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are heading to Sao Paulo, Brazil, to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night.
Heading into the Week 1 contest, Green Bay could be without rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd, who is working his rehabbing from a hamstring injury. Lloyd was upgraded to limited Wednesday after being listed as DNP for Tuesday’s practice.
However, the Packers had a surprise addition to Wednesday’s injury report, which could slightly change their offensive game plan. Second-year tight end Tucker Kraft was added to the injury report as limited with a back injury.
Since the Packers are traveling to Brazil and not practicing, fans should remember that the participation reports are an estimation. However, Green Bay would still like to see Kraft on the field for Friday night’s opener.
Kraft had a slow start to his second season as he was placed on the PUP list in July due to a torn pectoral injury suffered in the offseason. The 23-year-old pass catcher was activated off the PUP list at the beginning of last month.
The former third-round pick didn’t play in the preseason, but reportedly looked good in the final few weeks of training camp. Kraft had a solid rookie season in 2023, posting 31 receptions (40 targets) for 355 yards and two touchdowns.
The Packers hope Kraft will play on Friday night, but if he cannot suit up Green Bay can turn to Luke Musgrave and Ben Sims. Green Bay is still a 2.5-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook despite the uncertainty surrounding Kraft and Lloyd.
More Packers news and analysis:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.