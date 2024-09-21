7 Packers in the Spotlight in Week 3 vs. Titans
Jordan Love/Malik Willis
Jordan Love was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, leaving some uncertainty about who will be under center for the Packers on Sunday. Whether it's Love or Malik Willis, the Packers’ quarterback will undoubtedly be in the spotlight.
If it's Willis, the narrative shifts to a potential revenge game. While Willis has downplayed the significance of facing his former team, it's hard to imagine there isn't some extra motivation.
The Titans drafted Willis in the third round in 2022, expecting him to be part of their future, only to trade him for a seventh-round pick during the preseason. He’s on a mission to prove he belongs in the NFL, and facing the team that gave up on him is a golden opportunity to make that statement.
If Love gets the nod, the focus will shift to his knee. His injury in Week 1 looked severe, initially sparking fears that he could miss the season. However, the diagnosis of an MCL sprain came with a 3-6 week recovery timeline, and Love has been pushing to return sooner than expected.
If he does play, all eyes will be on how he moves, especially in and out of the pocket. The risk is whether he’s rushing back too quickly, possibly jeopardizing his long-term health, or if he’s truly ready to return at full strength.
The gameplan changes significantly depending on whether Willis or Love play. Love has more passing ability than Willis (obviously), opening up the playbook for head coach Matt LaFleur. Either way, the Packers will need steady quarterback play against a stout Titans defense, and both Love and Willis have a lot to prove this week.