6 Packers Who Won't Survive the Preseason
The Green Bay Packers kicked off their 2024 preseason slate against the Cleveland Browns, and we already got the chance to see starting quarterback Jordan Love in midseason form.
Love dropped an absolute dime deep down the field to exciting second-year receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who is slated to be an even bigger part of the offense this season after showing serious promise as a rookie.
Unfortunately, it's not all good news for the Packers after their preseason game against the Browns. Some guys didn't look great out there and other players didn't play at all, which could be putting their roster status in jeopardy down the line.
Which players are seeing their stock slide enough to the point that their roster spots might already be seriously in jeopardy?
1. Sean Clifford, Quarterback
At some point, we're going to see the Packers start entertaining the idea of getting a quarterback in there besides what they have. We saw them get rid of Jacob Eason recently, but I don't know that anyone was really buying the idea that Eason was going to come in and challenge either Clifford or 7th-round rookie Michael Pratt anyway.
Clifford has struggled this offseason with throwing interceptions and was consistently throwing the ball behind guys in the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns. To Clifford's credit, he hit a handful of throws as well, but the Packers need to get serious about the backup QB position.
If Jordan Love goes down at any point, what has Sean Clifford shown us up to this point to even remotely inspire confidence that he could step in and play significant snaps?
The Packers trust player development as much or more than any other team in the league, but Clifford needs to be the third quarterback, not one snap away from playing in the regular season.