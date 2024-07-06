5 Best Kept Secrets on Green Bay Packers' Roster
The Green Bay Packers may not have a ton of top-end talent (yet), but they do have a plethora of younger players brimming with potential and ready to break through on various levels.
They already have veterans like Rashan Gary, Elgton Jenkins, Jaire Alexander, and Xavier McKinney who are trying to take the leap from good to great. Next, there are guys like Jordan Love, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Devonte Wyatt who are trying to establish themselves as legitimate weapons in the NFL.
One of the bottom rungs of tiers, however, are players who those outside of Titletown might not know a lot about. These are sleepers who have the opportunity to play significant roles in Green Bay this season. Let's check out the five best-kept secrets on the Packers' roster heading into training camp.
5. Deslin Alexandre, Defensive Lineman
Deslin Alexandre is a deep sleeper, but someone worth keeping your eye on as the Packers open up training camp toward the end of July. Green Bay already has a fairly deep defensive line with Kenny Clark, Wyatt, TJ Slaton, Karl Brooks, and Colby Wooden, who are locks to make the roster. However, Alexandre could force them to think about a sixth.
He had a tremendous offseason workout program, as he impressed the Packers in the weight room, locker room, and on the field. We'll learn more about what he can do once the pads come on in practice and preseason, but he's positioned himself nicely to make a splash.