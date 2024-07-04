5 Green Bay Packers Trying To Reignite Careers
The Green Bay Packers have long been a haven for veterans looking to reignite their careers in the iconic green and gold. De'Vondre Campbell is the latest example, but the history books are filled with players who have found new life in Titletown.
Despite expectations of fielding the youngest roster in the NFL for the second straight season, the Packers have mastered the art of blending veteran savvy with youthful exuberance. With several prime candidates ready to rejuvenate their careers, Green Bay is uniquely positioned to strike a perfect balance between seasoned vets and draft-built youngsters.
So, without further ado, let’s dive right into the heart of the matter and explore which veterans might be the next to flourish in Green Bay.
5. Andre Dillard
A first-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, Andre Dillard's career hasn't quite turned out how he had hoped up to this point. Signing with the Packers in the offseason, he'll be on his third team in as many years.
After peaking as a quality starting option during his second year, he's seen his play (and playing time) slide in the past two seasons. Dillard bottomed out last year when he only earned a PFF grade of 51, ranking him 71st out of 81 eligible offensive tackles.
The Packers have Rasheed Walker expected to start at left tackle, Zach Tom at right tackle, and used their first-round pick on offensive tackle Jordan Morgan. However, Tom and Morgan have the flexibility to move inside if needed, potentially opening the door for Dillard to receive playing time.
Green Bay has a good history of building up offensive linemen and getting the most out of them. Dillard will have the opportunity to climb up the depth chart and rebuild his stock for a bigger contract next season.