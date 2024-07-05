6 Packers on the Trade Block Heading Into Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
The Green Bay Packers were one of the hottest teams in the NFL by the end of the 2023 season. They overcame a 3-6 start to the season, going 6-2 in the second half. That was enough to get into the playoffs, where they won on the road against the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys.
Green Bay suffered a narrow loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round but proved they were contenders. Now looking ahead to 2024, they're looking to take their next step. They added talent in free agency and the draft, which has some returning veterans on the bubble.
Here we look at six such players, who the Packers might be willing to trade rather than release them and get nothing in return.
6. Royce Newman, Guard
A fourth-round pick out of Mississippi in 2021, Royce Newman was a starter for the majority of his rookie season at right guard. In year two, he started in six games while appearing in all 17 and split time at both guard positions.
His role was reduced again in 2023, with only two starts. He also played in just 183 snaps on offense, which was 17 percent of the team's overall snaps. Looking ahead to 2024, it's hard to see him getting on the field much at all.
Green Bay selected Jordan Morgan out of Arizona in the first round and he's been lining up at tackle and guard but looks set to take one of the starting spots. The Packers also have faith that Sean Rhyan can be the primary reserve and can save more than $3 million by moving on from Newman, making it likely that he could be on the trade block.