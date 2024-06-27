Two Packers Rookies Predicted to Earn Accolades in First Year
By Jovan Alford
After spending a shocking amount of draft capital in the 2022 and 2023 NFL drafts on offense, the Green Bay Packers switched it up in the 2024 draft, taking defensive players with six out of their 11 picks.
Among the six defensive players they took this spring, Packers fans are excited the most about second-round picks Edgerrin Cooper (LB) and Javon Bullard (S). Green Bay will be looking for Cooper and Bullard to be playmakers immediately in Jeff Hafley’s defense as rookies.
Chad Reuter of NFL.com has the same expectations from the two SEC defensive standouts as he projects them to be on the NFL’s All-Rookie Team for the 2024 season. Reuter has Cooper listed with Los Angeles Chargers LB Junior Colson and Las Vegas Raiders LB Tommy Eichenberg.
The NFL Draft analyst believes Cooper is in a perfect position with the Packers and should put up solid numbers playing alongside Quay Walker, who was named to the PFWA’s All-Rookie Team in 2022.
"Cooper comes to a perfect situation in Green Bay, where his closing speed and toughness will force offenses to account for him on every play. He and 2022 first-round pick Quay Walker will be the primary linebackers in new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's scheme, working inside and outside depending on the formation. Cooper should put up solid numbers across the board as a rookie, picking off a pass or two, accumulating a few sacks on blitzes and finishing first or second on the team in tackles."
In Cooper’s last season at Texas A&M, the 6-foot-2 linebacker went off for 84 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. It was clear why he was viewed as one of the better linebackers in the class.
As for Bullard, he’ll likely start alongside veteran safety Xavier McKinney, giving the Packers a ball-hawking duo in the backend of the secondary. Reuter loves that Bullard can do a little bit of everything on the field and has the instincts to make big plays
"Bullard can make plays on the ball and secure open-field tackles whether he’s lined up deep or inside the box, which makes him a great complement to free-agent addition Xavier McKinney. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will have the flexibility to play single-high or two-deep coverage. Bullard showed a proclivity for making big plays in big games during his Georgia career. If he does the same thing this fall, it should lead to a successful Packers campaign and a spot for him on the All-Rookie Team."
Last season at Georgia, Bullard had 56 total tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions, and a tackle for loss. If the young safety can quickly adjust to the speed of the NFL, Green Bay might have one of the best secondaries in the NFL in 2024. The sky is the limit for these two rookies, who have all the talent in the world, to help the Packers get where they want to go.
