6 Packers on the Chopping Block After 2024 Minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
2. Sean Clifford, Quarterback
There's a quarterback competition in Green Bay, just not for the starting job.
Jordan Love is entrenched as the No. 1 signal-caller and even believes he can come to terms with the franchise on an extension before the season. They would be wise to lock him up after he threw for 4,159 yards with a 32-to-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his first year as the starter.
Behind him, however, the No. 2 spot is wide open. Sean Clifford held the job down in 2023 after being selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. The Penn State product appeared in just two appearances and completed one pass for 37 yards to Bo Melton. That was his only attempt of the year and if he wants to continue to serve as the backup, he needs to beat out rookie Michael Pratt.
A product of Tulane, Pratt was a seventh-round pick with 9,611 yards passing and 90 touchdowns on his collegiate resume. Heading into camp, he was behind Clifford but that might not be the case any longer.
While the reports surrounding the rookie have been positive, Clifford has had a few bumps in the road. The worst example was Tuesday when he threw three interceptions — all hauled in by safety Zayne Anderson.
Green Bay stuck with two quarterbacks on the roster in 2023 with Alex McGough on the practice squad. There's a chance they again go with just two players at the position on the active roster. If they do so, they could wind up with Clifford or Pratt as their practice squad option, and right now, it appears Clifford could be in danger of going that route.