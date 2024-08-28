5 Players the Packers Will Regret Leaving Off the 53-Man Roster
Michael Pratt, Quarterback
No position took a bigger turn over the past few days than quarterback. After wrapping up their final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Packers were left unimpressed by both Michael Pratt and Sean Clifford as potential backups to Jordan Love. The result? Green Bay made the bold move to cut both quarterbacks, opting instead to trade for Malik Willis from the Tennessee Titans.
Pratt, a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft, completed 23 of his 35 passes (65.7 percent) for 178 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the preseason. While those stats don’t scream “disaster,” they don’t exactly inspire confidence either. Pratt struggled to consistently move the ball, though he did flash moments of potential that hinted he could develop into a serviceable backup with time.
Clifford, a fifth-rounder from 2023, didn’t fare much better. He completed 22 of 43 passes (51.2 percent) for 207 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. The completion percentage alone is a red flag. Simply put, Clifford was not great. In a competition where both players needed to stand out, neither did.
That's where Willis entered the picture, as the Packers acquired him for a 2025 seventh-round pick. Willis was clearly on the outside looking in with the Titans as they transitioned to Will Levis as their future starter. The trade shakes up Green Bay’s quarterback room and signals the Packers’ lack of faith in either Pratt or Clifford as a viable backup option.
While Clifford might be more ready to step in immediately, Pratt has the higher ceiling. He’s got the stronger arm, better decision-making abilities, and a developmental trajectory that could see him grow into a more reliable backup given the proper time and coaching. Cutting Pratt in favor of Clifford—who they’ll likely try to stash on the practice squad—might end up being a short-sighted decision.
If Jordan Love stays healthy, this won’t matter much. But if the Packers find themselves needing a backup to play meaningful snaps, they may wish they had kept Pratt in the fold. The NFL is a league of attrition, and having a reliable backup quarterback can be the difference between a lost season and staying afloat. Let’s hope for Green Bay’s sake that this decision doesn’t come back to haunt them.