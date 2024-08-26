Packers Make Shocking QB Trade Right After Preseason Finale
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers have made a surprising roster move on Monday that will shake up their QB room for the 2024 season.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Packers have sent a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis.
This is a shocking swap by the Packers as they have a franchise QB in Jordan Love. However, they were not satisfied with what they saw from Sean Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt during the preseason to cement themselves as the clear best backup option.
Throughout the summer, all eyes were on the Packers’ QB2 battle between Clifford and Pratt to see who would pull away and claim the job. Much to the surprise of Green Bay, neither QB had much success in the preseason, ultimately leading to the team going after the former third-round pick in Willis.
Clifford, the second-year quarterback out of Penn State, completed 22-of-43 passes (51.2%) for a touchdown and an interception in the preseason.
In the Packers’ preseason finale against the Ravens, Clifford completed 6-of-14 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, the second-year QB had a pedestrian yards per attempt average of 3.8.
As for Pratt, who was taken in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he completed 23-of-35 (65.7%) passes for 178 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He played slightly better than Clifford in the last preseason game, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 80 yards, a TD, and an interception.
That said, with Willis in the fold, it doesn’t spell good news for Clifford, who struggled to rise to the occasion this summer. Head coach Matt LaFleur would rather take a chance on Willis, who has the skills and talent to be molded into a solid NFL QB.
