5 Most Important Packers Free Agent Targets in 2024
The Green Bay Packers had a good year in 2023 but will need to retool in the offseason to get even better for 2024.
The Green Bay Packers have an extremely young and talented roster. They head into the offseason feeling good about the direction of the franchise. Green Bay went 9-8 en route to locking down the No. 7 seed. Not only did they make the postseason but they did damage once they got in.
The Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.
They have a bunch of players from that team returning but they will be active in the free-agent market.
Below we'll discuss five players that Green Bay should target in free agency.
1. Cordarrelle Patterson
The Packers will have Aaron Jones returning to the team in 2024 but there is a void to fill behind him. AJ Dillon is set to hit the open market and that leaves the RB 2 spot up for grabs. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson is a very intriguing option for them.
Patterson would provide Green Bay with a nice change of pace tailback who can do damage as a pass-catcher as well. The Tennessee product stands at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds so he isn't easy to bring down.
Last season was a down year for Patterson in Atlanta but the emergence of Bijan Robinson played a part in that. From 2021-2022, the 32-year-old logged 1,313 rushing yards and 14 rushing scores. He also added 73 receptions for 670 receiving yards and another five touchdowns.
Patterson could easily slide into that RB2 role and excel. Green Bay also needs some insurance behind Jones. In 2023, the UTEP product missed seven games in the regular season.