4 Wide Receivers for Packers to Draft Following the Combine
Brian Gutekunst hasn't ruled out drafting a wide receiver. Here are four prospects the Packers should consider drafting with one of their Day 2 picks.
By Cem Yolbulan
Like all 32 teams in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers spent last week in Indianapolis evaluating prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite having a young, stacked roster across all positions, the Packers need reinforcements for next season. Due to their limited cap space, those reinforcements have to come via the draft.
That is why general manager Brian Gutekunst has to continue his solid drafting track record this year.
The biggest positional needs for the Packers are on the defensive side of the ball. Safety, cornerback, and linebacker will almost certainly be prioritized, but considering the number of picks the Packers have in the draft, adding depth in other positions will also be an objective.
The Packers have five picks in the top 100 of the draft; one first-rounder, two second-rounders, and two third-rounders. After glaring needs are addressed on the first day, lower-priority positions will be the focus.
One of those positions is the wide receiver. It's lower on the list of priorities but Gutekunst didn't rule out drafting a receiver. In fact, he told Larry McCarren of Packers.com last week that he believes in bringing more competition to every room, including the receiver corps.
Here are four receivers the Packers can consider with one of their later picks in the top 100.
Ricky Pearsall, Florida
Pearsall's draft stock has been rising steadily since the Senior Bowl and his Combine performance may have pushed him out of the Packers' reach. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash and had the sixth-best vertical with a 42-inch leap.
The Florida product should be an excellent deep threat from the get-go in the NFL. His speed and quickness would be a great asset for a quarterback like Jordan Love. In 2022, Pearsall averaged a whopping 20 yards per catch playing with Anthony Richardson.