Green Bay Packers' 5 Biggest Needs in 2024 NFL Draft
The Green Bay Packers are loaded with talent up and down the roster but they still have a few holes they need to fill through the draft.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers season came to an end in the divisional round but it was undeniably a successful one. One of the youngest teams ever to make the playoffs, Green Bay's future is bright.
In order to turn their potential into on-field success, the Packers need to nail their draft picks, especially considering their challenging salary cap situation.
Fortunately for them, they don't have too many glaring holes on the roster. This could change with potential departures in the offseason, but the building blocks of a long-time contender is there with Jordan Love at the helm and plenty of offensive weapons.
Here are the five most pressing needs for the Packers ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Cornerback
Doubts about Jaire Alexander's future with the Packers have long been a discussion but he is likely going to be back. The cornerback rotation outside of him leaves plenty to be desired.
Rasul Douglas was traded away and Eric Stokes can't be counted upon to stay healthy. Considering that a solid five-man rotation is needed, one more high-level CB on the opposite side of Alexander would do wonders for the secondary.
Offensive tackle
David Bakhtiari likely played his final game in a Packers uniform. Considering the recurring knee injuries and his $40 million cap hit, it's hard to see him back with the team next year.
The likeliest position the Packers will use their first-round pick on is finding a long-term left tackle after Zach Tom presumably locked down the right tackle job for the future.
Jordan Love already has plenty of weapons in the offense but needs consistent protection. This is one of the few pressing needs on the roster.
Linebacker
De'Vondre Campbell is one of the likeliest players on the roster to not return next season as the Packers can clear more than $10.7 million in cap space if they cut him. Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie are solid options but they need competition and depth behind them to compensate for Campbell's potential loss.
Running back
The Packers will need to add some playmaking to their running back rotation. AJ Dillon failed to establish himself as more than a complementary back despite having plenty of opportunities to do so. Whether the Packers will bring him back remains to be seen.
Aaron Jones is getting older and his cap hit will jump next season. The Packers need to take a flier on a rusher in the later rounds of the draft with the hopes of finding a long-term option.
Safety
The Packers need more playmakers in their secondary, and safety is as big of a need as cornerback. It has been a while since the Packers had a real impact player at safety.
Plus, Green Bay could potentially lose their entire safety rotation. Anthony Johnson Jr. is the only safety returning for next year as Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens are both free agents in the offseason. There is a chance they could both be out of the Packers' price range. In that case, targeting a safety in the earlier rounds could make a ton of sense.