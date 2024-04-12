4 Top Prospects Who Could Surprisingly Fall to the Packers at No. 25
The NFL Draft is always unpredictable. Don't be shocked if these prospects fall to the back half of the first round.
It's that time of the offseason when fans begin to dive deep into the draft. They want to see what prospects their team is targeting. The wait won't be much longer as the NFL Draft is slated to begin on April 25th at 8 p.m. ET.
The Packers are going to have to wait a while to get on the clock as they own the No. 25 overall pick. GM Brian Gutekunst added some talent in free agency with Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney but they also lost some key guys.
Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan Jr., and De'Vondre Campbell are no longer on the roster.
The draft gives Gutekunst the opportunity to supplement the roster and they will get a good player in the first round.
Every year, prospects fall down the board and it will happen again this year. Below we'll discuss four players who could still be on the board when the Packers get on the clock.
1. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB
Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry visited the Packers on April. 8. The Packers could be looking at adding to their secondary and McKinstry would be a nice option.
The Alabama native is a smooth and athletic playmaker in the backend. McKinstry does a great job going up to find the football in both man and zone coverage.
In three seasons at Alabama, he finished with 93 total tackles, 23 pass deflections, and two interceptions.
His stock took a bit of a hit after doctors found a Jones fracture in his right foot at the NFL Scouting Combine. He should be 100% by training camp but don't be surprised if he's on the board when Green Bay is on the clock.