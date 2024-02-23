3 Realistic Packers Trade Targets This Offseason
Teams are looking to improve their rosters in the offseason and the trade market is one avenue to do so.
1. Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals
The Packers need to find a way to massively upgrade the safety position over the next few months. Darnell Savage, Johnathan Ford, and Jonathan Owens are scheduled to hit the open market in March.
This trio failed to consistently generate turnovers in 2023, logging two interceptions and one forced fumble. One name that may be available on the trade market is Arizona's safety Budda Baker. The 28-year-old plays at a high level and is one of the top players at his position.
Baker has the versatility to line up around the box or over the top with ease. His football IQ and instincts allow him to consistently be around the football. Since 2017, the Washington product has recorded 737 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 34 pass deflections, and seven interceptions.
A game-breaker on the backend would do wonders for the Packers' defense. They already have a lockdown corner in Jaire Alexander but another defender who can create turnovers would turn it up a notch.
Baker is going into the final year of his contract and is looking for a payday. If the Cardinals don't want to pony up the funds, Green Bay may swoop in. The Packers are expected to release offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and that will free up $20 million in cap space.
They could easily take some of this money and give Baker a nice extension to help fortify the backend. A secondary that features Baker and Alexander is an exciting thought for the Cheesheads.
